As AI Fever Grips the World, Can India Seize the Opportunity?

Unlike human creators, AI systems do not have a moral compass or conscience. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that these systems are designed in a way that aligns with ethical standards. For instance, they should not be programmed to generate content that is racist, sexist, or discriminatory in any way. Another challenge of regulating generative AI is that it can be challenging to distinguish between content that is generated by humans and that which is generated by AI. This makes it difficult to hold individuals or organisations accountable for the content they publish. Therefore, it is essential to develop methods that can verify the source of generated content.

To regulate generative AI, it is necessary to have a clear set of guidelines and standards that govern their development and use. These guidelines have to be developed in consultation with stakeholders, including industry experts, policymakers, and the general public. One approach to regulating generative AI is to introduce legal frameworks that govern their development and use. This would require policymakers to work closely with industry experts to develop regulations that balance the potential benefits of generative AI with the need to protect individuals and society as a whole.

Such regulations could include rules on the use of personal data, the transparency of AI systems, and the accountability of those who develop and use them. Another approach to regulating generative AI is to promote self-regulation within the industry. This would involve industry experts developing their own codes of conduct that govern the development and use of generative AI. These codes could be enforced by industry bodies or through peer review. However, the challenges have to be addressed by governments and regulatory bodies more proactively than what it is today.