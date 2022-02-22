Artificial Intelligence Can’t Own Rights to Its Art, Says US Copyright Office

The AI's developer Steven Thaler described the artwork, titled 'A Recent Entrance to Paradise,' as a simulated near-death experience in which the algorithm reprocesses pictures to create hallucinatory images and a fictional narrative about the afterlife, The Verge reported.



Thaler tried to copyright the artwork on behalf of the algorithm in 2018. However, the Copyright Office refused to register the claim, finding that it “lacks the human authorship necessary to support a copyright claim.”



He subsequently requested that the office reconsider its initial refusal to register the artwork, arguing that “the human authorship requirement is unconstitutional and unsupported by either statute or case law.”

This was also rejected in 2020.