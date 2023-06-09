From Modi's Office to IIIT Delhi, How ChatGPT Boss Sam Altman's India Visit Went

Sam Altman, the creator of ChatGPT, spent the last couple of days pitching the artificial intelligence tool to India.

Tell me more: Between a one-on-one session with PM Modi and interacting with students of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi on Thursday, 8 June, it's fair to say that the OpenAI CEO had a packed schedule.

Altman was also interviewed by Times Internet vice chairman Satyan Gajwani, in an event organised by Economic Times on Wednesday, 7 June.

Why it matters: The 38-year-old tech leader's visit comes amid India contemplating AI regulation, specifically through its proposed Digital India Bill that has been in the works since last year.