Multiple Injured in a Shooting at a Funeral at Wisconsin Cemetery

Multiple people were shot and injured at a funeral of a 37-year-old in southeast Wisconsin, US, on Thursday, June 2.

The incident took place at the Graceland Cemetery around 2:30 p.m. Central Time, as reported by NBC News. The Racine Police Department warned residents to stay away from the cemetery due to "multiple shots fired."

The cemetery in Racine is about 30 miles south of downtown Milwaukee, according to the NBC report.

Several of the injured are being treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is located next to the cemetery. However, the exact number of victims remains undisclosed, according to a report by Associated Press.

Residents in the area reported that they heard about 20 to 30 shots, as per a report by the Racine Journal Times.

According to the Associated Press, three young men were playing basketball at Lockwood Park, west of the cemetery, who heard shots and the fence behind them was hit.

Tre Brantley, one of the men playing basketball, ran to his car along with his brother Kellyn Foster who ducked down and prayed they wouldn't get hurt.

The Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution”, according to a statement from the hospital.