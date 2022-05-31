Shooting at Oklahoma Holiday Festival Killed 1, Injured 7 including a child
Police arrested Skyler Buckner, who opened fire in an outdoor festival with 1500 attendees, killing one.
Gunfire erupted at an outdoor Memorial Day weekend festival on Sunday, 29 May in Taft, Oklahoma. A woman died and seven others were injured in the gunfire that took place in a town of about 250 in eastern Oklahoma.
The law enforcement was already on scene providing security for a festival with 1,500 attendees when the shooting happened a little after midnight, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation as reported by NBC News' local news team.
The woman who died was identified as a 39-year-old woman while the survivors included a nine-year-old child. The others suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The authorities identified the suspect as 26-year-old Skyler Buckner, who then turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to the Muskogee County Sheriff's office, the gunfire followed an argument at Taft's Old City Square where officials administered medical aid to those injured.
Taft is a small town about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa where witnesses sought cover from gunfire frantically during the annual Memorial Day event, as reported by CBS News.
Gun Violence in the US
The shooting in Oklahoma took place a few hours prior to President Biden and first Lady Jill Biden's visit to Robb Elementary School, the site of the unfortunate mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults on Tuesday, 24 May.
For an understanding on why gun laws are hard to do away with in the US, click here. You can read a profile of the Uvalde, Texas, shooter here.
There have been several incidents of shootings the US in May alone. A shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, killed 10 African American members of the community on 14 May. A gunman attacked a group of churchgoers at a Taiwanese church in Southern California on 15 May, killing one and injuring several others.
Five months into 2022 and the US has already experienced 212 shootings out of which 27 occurred in schools.
The Brooklyn shooting that occurred in a subway station on 12 April injured as many as 23 people also sent shockwaves across the nation.
Remember and honoring the dead
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited a memorial of 21 white crosses at Robb Elementary School where grieving members of the community chanted "do something" as Biden left the church service. Biden pledged "we will."
(With inputs from AP, CBS News, and NBC News)
