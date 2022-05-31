Shooting at Oklahoma Holiday Festival Killed 1, Injured 7 including a child

Gunfire erupted at an outdoor Memorial Day weekend festival on Sunday, 29 May in Taft, Oklahoma. A woman died and seven others were injured in the gunfire that took place in a town of about 250 in eastern Oklahoma.

The law enforcement was already on scene providing security for a festival with 1,500 attendees when the shooting happened a little after midnight, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation as reported by NBC News' local news team.

The woman who died was identified as a 39-year-old woman while the survivors included a nine-year-old child. The others suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The authorities identified the suspect as 26-year-old Skyler Buckner, who then turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the Muskogee County Sheriff's office, the gunfire followed an argument at Taft's Old City Square where officials administered medical aid to those injured.

Taft is a small town about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa where witnesses sought cover from gunfire frantically during the annual Memorial Day event, as reported by CBS News.