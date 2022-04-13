Brooklyn Shooting: Why Are the Gun Laws in US Controversial?

Guns and gun laws are a polarising issue in the United States (US).

The debate around the freedom of US citizens to bear and use arms is likely to get even more heated after the horrific shooting that occurred in a Brooklyn subway station in New York City on 12 April.

Twenty-three were injured in the attack, while the possibility of involvement of a suspect, 62-year-old Frank James, is being looked into.

What is it about the gun laws in the US that makes them so controversial? What is the debate around them?