As a Teacher in New York, I Hope My Students Never Have To Go Through a Shooting

I’ve been teaching in New York for five years now – and this is my third year teaching the fourth grade.

Although this isn't the first time that I’ve heard the news of a school shooting since I began teaching, the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which occurred just 10 days after a racially motivated shooting in a supermarket in New York's Buffalo, just feels too close to home.

This is the 27th school shooting this year alone.