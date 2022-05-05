Ukraine War: Russia Says It Practised Simulated Nuclear Missile Strikes
After "electronic" launches, the troops modified their position in order to avoid "a possible retaliatory strike."
More than two months into the invasion of Ukraine, Russia stated on Wednesday, 4 May, that its forces had practised simulated nuclear-capable missile strikes in Kaliningrad, according to a defense ministry statement.
The announcement came on Day 70 of the war.
This is not the first time a nuclear threat has loomed over Ukraine. After troops were sent into Ukraine on 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin made veiled nuclear threats with respect to his military's nukes.
He drastically escalated tensions on 27 February by deciding to put Russia's nuclear forces on increased alert.
The statement made by the defence ministry said that Russian troops practised single and multiple strikes at targets that imitated launchers of missile systems, airfields, protected infrastructure, military equipment, and command posts of a mock enemy.
The ministry added that after performing the "electronic" launches, the troops modified their position in order to avoid "a possible retaliatory strike."
In drills involving more than 100 servicemen, the combat units also trained themselves in "actions in conditions of radiation and chemical contamination."
Observers and experts say that in the last few days, Russia's state television has tried to make nuclear weapons more acceptable to the Russian public.
(With inputs from AFP.)
