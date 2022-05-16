ADVERTISEMENT
Russia-Ukraine War: Sweden Confirms It Will Follow Finland in Joining NATO
"This is the best thing for Sweden's security," Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters.
In a move likely to anger the Kremlin, Sweden confirmed on Monday, 16 May, that it will join Finland in applying for NATO membership in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"There is a broad majority in Sweden's parliament for Sweden to join NATO. This is the best thing for Sweden's security. We will inform NATO that we want to become a member of the alliance," Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details)
