Ukraine War: Russians Make Last McDonald's Orders as Burger Giant Leaves Country

As a consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, some Russian people reportedly ordered their last McDonald's burgers in a Moscow train station, Reuters reported on Tuesday, 17 May.

The McDonald's at the train station is one of the few branches still open in the country after most of them shut down due to Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.

The Chicago-based company, on Monday, put out a statement that said that it was in the process to sell hundreds of its restaurants in Russia.

"The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the precipitating unpredictable operating environment, have led McDonald's to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable," a part of the statement read.

McDonald's is shutting shop in Russia after more than 30 years, becoming one of the biggest global brands to leave following Moscow's actions in Ukraine.