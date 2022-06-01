ADVERTISEMENT

US President Biden To Provide Ukraine With Longer Range Missiles

The missiles are a part of a $700 million weapons package, Biden unveiled through an op-ed in The New York Times

US President Joe Biden agreed to furnish Ukraine with advanced rocket systems which are capable to attack Russian targets with precision at long-range. The rocket system is a part of a $700 million weapons package, Biden unveiled through an op-ed in The New York Times on Wednesday.

“We will provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine,” the President wrote in his op-ed.

As the war has dragged on, the Biden administration has progressively widened the array of weaponry it has provided to the Ukrainians, and the latest package will also include Javelin antitank missiles, artillery rounds, helicopters and tactical vehicles.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth month, the Biden administration continues to widen the array of weaponry provided to its ally, with the latest installation which includes Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, artillery, Mi-17 helicopters and UAVs.

