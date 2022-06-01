US President Biden To Provide Ukraine With Longer Range Missiles

“We will provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine,” the President wrote in his op-ed.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth month, the Biden administration continues to widen the array of weaponry provided to its ally, with the latest installation which includes Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, artillery, Mi-17 helicopters and UAVs.