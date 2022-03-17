20 Students Yet To Be Evacuated From Ukraine, Others Don't Want To Leave: MEA

Bagchi, during the press conference on Thursday, also hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for inviting the chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to attend the foreign minister’s meeting in Islamabad on 22-23 March.

"The government takes seriously the actions, motive of which is to destroy India's unity and sovereignty. We hope that OIC will not encourage nations or organisations indulging in terrorism and anti-India activities. It is unfortunate that it's driven by single agenda," said Bagchi, in a veiled attack at Pakistan.

He added that the MEA has repeatedly called upon the OIC to refrain from “allowing vested interests to exploit the platform for comments on India's internal affairs.”