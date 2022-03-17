Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Kremlin Slams Biden for Calling Putin a 'War Criminal'
A day after US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "war criminal," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, 16 March, that Biden's remarks were "unacceptable," and constituted "unforgivable rhetoric".
Meanwhile, China's ambassador to Ukraine praised the war-torn country's unity and resistance in the face of Russian aggression. Beijing also said that it would "never attack Ukraine," and would support Kyiv economically and politically.
Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his daily video address, compared the situation in Mariupol to the siege of Leningrad during WWII.
"How does your blockade of Mariupol differ from the blockade of Leningrad during the years of the second world war," he asked.
The Biden administration approved $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
Zelenskyy addressed the US Congress last night and reiterated his demand for a NATO-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine
About 7 percent of the Ukrainian population has fled the country, according to the UN
Zelenskyy Calls Russia a "Terrorist State"
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his national address last night called Russia a "terrorist state".
"The world must finally recognise officially that Russia has become a terrorist state," he asserted.
UNSC to Meet in Open Session
The United Nations Security Council will meet after six western nations sought an open session on Ukraine.
The United Kingdom's UN mission stated on Twitter that "Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians" and that its illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to all of Europe.
Melitopol's Abducted Mayor Returned in Exchange for 9 Russians
In a swap, the mayor of Melitopol, who was reportedly abducted by Russian forces last week, was freed after Ukraine released nine Russian armed service members.
Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communication stated that all the conscripts were barely 19 or 20 years old.
