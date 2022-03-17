Ukraine War: Hundreds Feared Trapped in Mariupol Theatre Hit by Air Strike

Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov told the BBC that between 1,000 and 1,200 people had sought refuge in the building.

While the number of casualties has not yet been established, a local MP reportedly said the basement where people were gathered had withstood the bombing.

"It looks like most of them have survived," Dmytro Gurin told the BBC.

Further, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional administration, also shared photos of the theatre.