Three Former US Police Officers Found Guilty of Violating George Floyd's Rights

46-year-old Floyd was arrested by Chauvin, Thao, Kueng and Lane for using a fake $20 note in exchange for a pack of cigarettes.

As Chauvin pressed his knee on the man, Kueng held his back down, and Lane, his legs. Thao, on the other hand, asked bystanders, who requested the officers to let go of Floyd, to stay back.

Manda Sertich, the prosecutor in the case, said in her closing statements that the officers were aware "that George Floyd couldn't breathe, didn't have a pulse and was dying," AFP reported.

The defence attorney for Lane argued that he had asked Kueng to administer CPR on Floyd and check his pulse after the ambulance arrived on the spot.