Teen Who Had Filmed George Floyd’s Murder Wins Pulitzer Citation

The Pulitzer Prize Board on Friday, 11 June, awarded a special citation to the teenager who had recorded the policial murder of George Floyd last year.

George Floyd, an African-American man, had been killed by a Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin in May last year.

Darnella Frazier, who was 17 years old at the time, had recorded the video of the murder, which had subsequently gone viral on social media. The video showed the policeman kneeling on Floyd's neck with his hands casually in his pockets, as Floyd struggled to breathe.