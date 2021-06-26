George Floyd's Death: Ex-US Cop Chauvin Gets 22.5 Years in Prison

In May 2020, Chauvin was seen on video thrusting his knee on Floyd’s neck for over eight-and-a-half minutes, eventually killing him. He was arrested on 29 May 2020 and charged with murder.

The video went viral on social media, where Floyd can be seen pleading, “I can’t breathe.”

Floyd had been handcuffed for allegedly passing a fake $20 bill at a corner store. He was accused of refusing to get into a squad car and “intentionally falling down”, saying he was claustrophobic and struggling to breathe, according to the complaint.



Chauvin was the first officer to be put on trial among the other three – Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng – who were accused of aiding and abetting murder.