‘George Floyd Justice in Policing Act’ Passed by US House 

On 25 May 2020, George Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis Police after a convenience store employee suspected the 46-year-old man to have used a counterfeit bill and called 911. What followed were a series of fatal actions by the police that led to Floyd’s death. Derek Chauvin, the officer who kept a knee on Floyd’s neck for at least 7 minutes, was later charged with second-degree and third-degree manslaughter.

What followed were worldwide demonstrations against police brutality on African Americans, sustained by the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Daniel Prude, and Rayshard Brooks.

A version of the bill was passed by the House of Representatives in June 2020 by a vote of 236-181, just one month after Floyd was killed. However, since the Democrats developed their bill without input from the Republicans, the bill came to a stand-off in the Senate.

Before the House vote took place on 25 June 2020, Head Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “Americans from every walk of life and corner of the country have been marching, protesting and demanding that this moment of national agony become one of national action.”