Iran Escalation Shows Trump ‘Dangerously Incompetent’: Biden

Biden in July offered what had been his sweeping foreign policy declaration to date, with a speech touting the US as the preeminent world power but one that must lead international coalitions and focus on diplomacy. He pledged to end “forever wars” but did not rule out military force. He made clear he values small-scale operations of special forces while being more skeptical of larger, extended missions of ground forces.

His advisers believe that reflects most Americans. “They don't want the United States to retreat from the world ... but they also don't want us overextended without any rational strategy or exit plan,”' said Tony Blinken, Biden's top foreign policy adviser, who has worked with him since he was the Democratic leader on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

As vice president, Biden was at Obama’s side for every major national security decision for eight years. Biden led the administration's efforts to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression and on Iraq as the administration moved to bring the war it inherited there to an end.