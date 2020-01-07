Did Iran Really Announce $80 Mn Bounty on Trump’s Head? Not Quite

The reports state that an announcement was made during the funeral procession of the military generals killed in the airstrike and was broadcast on Iranian state television.

“During the televised funeral procession of the top Iranian, official state broadcasters said on Sunday $1 would be tabled for every Iranian in the country, with the cash going to whoever killed the US President, mirror.co.uk said in the report,” reported India Today, while quoting a Daily Mirror story.

“Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80 million which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump, it was announced,” reported NDTV.

Similar claims were made by other media outlets.