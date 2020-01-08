‘Avoid Non-Essential Travel To Iraq’: MEA Issues Travel Advisory
The government on Wednesday, 8 January, issued a travel advisory asking citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iraq in view of the tense situation in the Gulf country.
Iran launched missile strikes against two US military bases in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation to the killing of top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani on 3 January.
The advisory also asked Indian nationals residing in Iraq to remain alert and avoid travel within Iraq.
“Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq,” the MEA spokesperson added.
