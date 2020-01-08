DGCA asks airlines to be vigilant over Iran, Iraq Gulf of Oman.

Earlier in the day, a Ukrainian airplane carrying at least 170 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, killing all onboard, state TV reported.

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, the TV reported, without elaborating.

Meanwhile, the US aviation authority has prohibited its civil flight operators from using the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf, hours after Iran fired over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two American bases.

Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at 5:30 pm on 7 January targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces are stationed in Iraq.