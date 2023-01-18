The INSTC Is Nothing but a Russia-Iran Trade Corridor to Nowhere

Once operational, “15 million to 30 million tons of cargo can be transported from the territory of Azerbaijan through the [INSTC] alone,” Aliyev said.

Moscow and Tehran have committed significant resources to making the transport corridor a reality.

Officials recently discussed completion of the Astara-Rasht-Qazvin railway, a transport corridor that will connect existing railways of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran to the INSTC. Overall, Moscow and Tehran plan to invest as much as $25 billion in the regional network.

Some aspects of the project are already moving.