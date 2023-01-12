Sisi's R-Day Visit: Ties With Egypt Key to India’s Ambitions in North Africa

However, the incident brought to light just how important the security of the canal is, and that maintaining it is sacrosanct for the world economy.

The importance of the Suez Canal and the Red Sea is reflected in the geographical configuration it is characterised by.

The countries that border the Red Sea include Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Sudan, Eritrea, and Djibouti – which houses the naval bases of six countries, including the United States and China. Thus, it is an extremely turbulent territory.

"This is a sure recipe for competition and instability, which is something the international community cannot afford," Ahmad said, adding that the key to the relationship between India and Egypt would be to engage together to ensure the security of the Red Sea.

"I'm not saying we should abandon the Gulf. But the Indian Navy and Indian strategic thinkers must see the Red Sea as a very crucial space for India in the long-term," he asserted.