My Brother Went on a Solo Trip to Azerbaijan, and Is Missing Since 2 Weeks

Manikanth Kondaveeti left India on 26 April and since 12 May, we are unable to trace him in Azerbaijan.

Dharan Kondaveeti
Published
My Brother Went on a Solo Trip to Azerbaijan, and Is Missing Since 2 Weeks
On 26 April 2022, my 28-year-old brother, Manikanth Kondaveeti, went on a solo trip to Baku in Azerbaijan. A little over two weeks later, something unusual happened. Manikanth didn't reply to our WhatsApp messages on 12 May and since he was in a foreign country, we started feeling worried.

At first, we thought that since he was very fond of adventure and used to go on treks and hike on different terrains, he may not have mobile network and once he returns to the hotel, he would be able to touch base.

But even after 48 hours, as the messages stopped getting delivered to his phone, our worry turned into horror as we were unable to track him.

Map of Azerbaijan.

Map of Azerbaijan.

(Photo Courtesy: Google Maps)

Manikanth had gone for a hike to Zaqataa forest.

Manikanth had gone for a hike to Zaqataa forest.

(Photo Courtesy: Dharan Kondaveeti)

In one of our last conversations, Manikath told us that he was going for a hike in the forests of Zaqatala in Azerbaijan. He had a flight for Uzbekistan on 17 May 2022, which he did not board and one of his bags is still at the hotel in Zaqatala where he was staying.
Map of Zaqatala forest.

Map of Zaqatala forest.

(Photo Courtesy: Google Maps)

For two weeks, Manikanth is missing from Azerbaijan

For two weeks, Manikanth is missing from Azerbaijan

(Photo Courtesy: Dharan Kondaveeti)

It's been two weeks and we are not able to get any information about him.

We have reached out to the Indian ambassador to Azerbaijan in Baku and they are trying to trace him with the help of local police and the authorities in the country.

Manikanth, resident of Rajahmundry, had gone on a solo trip.

Manikanth, resident of Rajahmundry, had gone on a solo trip.

(Photo Courtesy: Dharan Kondaveeti)

My brother, who works at an information technology firm in Mumbai, had met me last on 26 April, in Delhi when he was taking the flight to Azerbaijan.

Manikanth was last seen in Zaqatala region of Azerbaijan

Manikanth was last seen in Zaqatala region of Azerbaijan

(Photo Courtesy: Dharan Kondaveeti)

We are very worried about him! We are aware that the foreign ministry of India is trying its best to locate him but as more and more time is passing by, our tensions about him are hitting the rooftop. I pray he comes back home safely, as soon as possible.

On 17 May, Manikanth had a flight to Uzbekistan which he didn't board.

On 17 May, Manikanth had a flight to Uzbekistan which he didn't board.

(Photo Courtesy: Dharan Kondaveeti)

(The Quint has reached out to the Indian embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan, to get an update on the search operation. Their response is awaited. The story would be updated when the response is received.)

(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
