ADVERTISEMENT

India Slams Move by Pakistan, China to Involve Third Countries in CPEC Projects

Such activities under CPEC are "inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable", EAM's Arindam Bagchi said

PTI
Published
India
2 min read
India Slams Move by Pakistan, China to Involve Third Countries in CPEC Projects
i

India on Tuesday, 26 July, slammed China and Pakistan for their efforts to encourage third countries to join projects relating to their multi-billion dollar connectivity corridor that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a sharp reaction, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said such activities under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are "inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable", and will be treated accordingly by India.

New Delhi has consistently been critical of the so-called CPEC projects which are in India's territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan.

At a meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group (JWG) on International Cooperation and Coordination on Friday, Pakistan and China decided to welcome interested third countries to join the flagship CPEC initiative.

Also Read

Kerala: Church of South India Bishop Detained at Airport a Day After ED Raids

Kerala: Church of South India Bishop Detained at Airport a Day After ED Raids
ADVERTISEMENT

'Such Actions by Any Party Directly Infringe on India’s Sovereignty & Territorial Integrity'

"We have seen reports on encouraging proposed participation of third countries in so-called CPEC projects. Any such actions by any party directly infringe on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Bagchi said.

"India firmly and consistently opposes projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan," he said. "Such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable, and will be treated accordingly by India," he added.

The CPEC was launched in 2013 to improve Pakistan's road, rail and energy transportation infrastructure besides connecting its deep-sea port of Gwadar with China's Xinjiang province.

The CPEC is part of China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

India has been severely critical of the BRI as CPEC is part of the initiative.

Also Read

Vijay Diwas: How India Fought the High-Altitude Kargil War And Won

Vijay Diwas: How India Fought the High-Altitude Kargil War And Won

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×