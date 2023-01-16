Death Toll From Russian Strike on Ukraine's Dnipro Rises to 36: What We Know
Meanwhile, a fierce battle has been ongoing in the salt-mining town of Soledar.
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment in Ukraine's Dnipro rose to 36, government officials said on Monday, 16 January.
Is the death toll likely to rise further? According to Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, 35 people might still be trapped under the rubble, as per CNN.
So far, 39 people, including 14 children, have been rescued from the blast site. Seventy-five people were also injured in the strike, several of whom are in a critical condition.
Minors among the deceased: According to Ukraine's National Police, there were two children among the 36 people who were killed in the Russian strike.
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said that dozens of people, including a three-year-old girl, had been rescued from the apartment building.
Also, 72 houses had been completely destroyed and over 230 houses had been damaged in the blast, which took place on Saturday, 14 January.
Battle for Soledar Far From Over
The deadly attack in Dnipro comes amid missiles raining down upon large parts of Ukraine, including Lviv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv.
The most fierce fighting has been taking place in the salt-mining town of Soledar over the last few days. While the town is of little strategic importance, Russian forces are attempting to retake it to provide President Vladimir Putin a "symbolic victory" in the region.
Earlier, Russia's Ministry of Defense had claimed that they had taken over the town, but Ukraine has denied it and said that intense fighting is still ongoing.
(With inputs from CNN.)
