Amid India’s Balancing Act With Iran, Is a Postponed Visit Good News?

As strategic partners, India’s ties with them today encompass a wide range of cooperation, including in the political, deference, security, economic, trade, and counterterrorism fields. India is part of the new Middle Eastern quad that is beginning to take shape, together with the UAE, Israel, and the US.

The very next day after the Houthi attacks on Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), S. Jaishankar, in a telephone call with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, condemned the attacks, calling them "unacceptable " and "against all civilised norms". While India has not taken any official stand in the Yemen conflict, it has aided Abu Dhabi by facilitating its treatment of the Yemen war wounded. At the United Nations, UAE representative Lana Nusseibeh, flanked by India's permanent representative T.S. Tirumurti, both of whom are currently serving on the UN Security Council as non-permanent members, condemned the “attacks against civilians and civilian facilities in the UAE” by the “terrorist Houthi militias”.