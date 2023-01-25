Intelligent, Competent, ‘Attack Dog’: Chris Hipkins Becomes New Zealand’s New PM

Late in 2022, Ardern had stated that the government’s focus this year would be the economy. And National will inevitably use the line that they (National) are the more competent when it comes to “managing the economy”.

If Labour is serious about winning the 2023 election, then, they need to convince enough voters of the following:

they are addressing the real economic concerns that are affecting people presently

they have taken heed of people’s disquiet over some current policy changes and are prepared to revise them

and they are not going any further with controversial matters, especially co-governance with Māori, without first seeking a wider public understanding and consensus.

Hipkins is a competent and reliable person. If he has his party’s backing to revise or backtrack on policy, then he may have some success. With less focus on personalities this time around, his best hope may be to convince people his government is serious about resetting the country’s direction.

