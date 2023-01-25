ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Hipkins Sworn in as 41st Prime Minister of New Zealand

"I’m energised and excited by the challenges ahead," Hipkins said after formally taking office.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Chris Hipkins Sworn in as 41st Prime Minister of New Zealand
i

Days after Jacinda Ardern's unexpected resignation, Chris Hipkins was sworn in as New Zealand's 41st prime minister by the country's governor general in Wellington on Tuesday, 24 January.

“This is the biggest privilege and responsibility of my life...I’m energised and excited by the challenges ahead," Hipkins said after formally taking office.

Hipkins, who led New Zealand’s response against the COVID-19 pandemic, entered Parliament in 2008 and became the Spokesperson for Education at the beginning of 2013.

He is presently the MP for Remutaka, the Minister for National Security and Intelligence, and the Minister Responsible for Ministerial Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ardern's Resignation

This development comes 5 days after outgoing PM  Jacinda Ardern on Thursday, 19 January, announced that she will step down as the top official in February.

Speaking to reporters in Napier, a visibly emotional Ardern had said that she 'no longer had enough in the tank', and announced the country's next general elections for 14 October.

Ardern's political camp, the Labour Party had won a landslide electoral victory two years ago, but as per latest local polls, the party is behind its conservative rivals.

Also Read

Indian Women & Burnout: Will Jacinda Ardern’s Resignation Help Set Priorities?

Indian Women & Burnout: Will Jacinda Ardern’s Resignation Help Set Priorities?

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  new zealand   chris hipkins 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×