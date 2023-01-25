Chris Hipkins Sworn in as 41st Prime Minister of New Zealand
"I’m energised and excited by the challenges ahead," Hipkins said after formally taking office.
Days after Jacinda Ardern's unexpected resignation, Chris Hipkins was sworn in as New Zealand's 41st prime minister by the country's governor general in Wellington on Tuesday, 24 January.
“This is the biggest privilege and responsibility of my life...I’m energised and excited by the challenges ahead," Hipkins said after formally taking office.
Hipkins, who led New Zealand’s response against the COVID-19 pandemic, entered Parliament in 2008 and became the Spokesperson for Education at the beginning of 2013.
He is presently the MP for Remutaka, the Minister for National Security and Intelligence, and the Minister Responsible for Ministerial Services.
Ardern's Resignation
This development comes 5 days after outgoing PM Jacinda Ardern on Thursday, 19 January, announced that she will step down as the top official in February.
Speaking to reporters in Napier, a visibly emotional Ardern had said that she 'no longer had enough in the tank', and announced the country's next general elections for 14 October.
Ardern's political camp, the Labour Party had won a landslide electoral victory two years ago, but as per latest local polls, the party is behind its conservative rivals.
Topics: new zealand chris hipkins
