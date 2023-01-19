'I Have Given My All': New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to Step Down in February
The top official has called the next general elections in October.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday, 19 January announced that she will step down as the top official in February, and called the country's next general elections for 14 October.
Speaking to reporters in Napier, a visibly emotional Arden said that 7 February will be her last day as prime minister, reported AP.
What did she say? “I am entering now my sixth year in office, and for each of those years, I have given my absolute all,” Ardern was quoted as saying.
She added,
"I am leaving because with such a privileged role, comes responsibility, the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead, and also, when you are not. I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple."Jacinda Ardern, quoted by AP
The backdrop: Ardern's political camp, the Labour Party won a landslide electoral victory two years ago, but as per latest local polls, the party is behind its conservative rivals.
2020 was also the first time a leader achieved an absolute majority since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996.
What next? It is not immediately clear who will take the seat of PM until next month.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
Topics: new zealand Jacinda Ardern
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.