ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Indian-Origin Student on Trial in Spanish Court For Joke About Blowing Up Flight

Once he returned to the UK, he was questioned by the British intelligence agencies MI5 and MI6.

The Quint
Published
World
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A joke by an Indian-origin British student has become very expensive for him. The student Aditya Verma, has appeared in the Spanish court after making the joke, "On my way to blow up the plane (I'm a member of the Taliban)." He has been accused of causing public disorder.

Verma shared the joke on Snapchat while travelling to Menorca with friends in 2022. Verma, who was 18 at the time, was arrested and spent two days in police custody before being released on bail.

Once he returned to the UK, he was first questioned by the British intelligence agencies MI5 and MI6, and only after that was he allowed to head back to his home in Orpington, Kent.

The UK authorities traced the message through Gatwick's Wi-Fi. They then immediately informed their Spanish counterparts while the flight was airborne. The Spanish Air Force deployed two F-18 jets, escorting the plane until its safe landing in Menorca.

Also Read

UK-Rwanda Plan Ruled as Legal: The Three Indian-Origin British Netas Behind It

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

According to media reports, Verma told a Madrid court on 22 January, "The intention was never to cause public distress or cause public harm."

Verma an Economics student studying at Bath University - said in the court that the message was "a joke in a private group setting".

"It was just sent to my friends I was travelling with on the day," he said.

Explaining why he sent that message, Verma said, "Since school, it's been a joke because of my features... It was just to make people laugh."

Verma is not facing terrorism charges or the prospect of imprisonment, he may be subjected to a fine of up to 22,500 Euros (Rs 20,35,145) if proven guilty. The Spanish defence ministry also seeks reimbursement of 95,000 Euros (Rs 85,92,835) in expenses, as reported in NDTV World.

What Did The Police Say?

Police told the court that they combed Verma's phone and, although they found that he had researched clashes between Pakistan and India and the possibilities of an Islamic State attack in that area, they did not find anything of interest that linked Mr Verma to jihadist radicalism, BBC reported.

Also Read

Wealthy Indian-Origin Couple, Teenage Daughter Found Dead Within US Mansion

alsoRead-img

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Spain   diaspora   British Indians 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Indian-Origin Student on Trial in Spanish Court For Joke About Blowing Up Flight

Once he returned to the UK, he was questioned by the British intelligence agencies MI5 and MI6.

The Quint
Published
World
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A joke by an Indian-origin British student has become very expensive for him. The student Aditya Verma, has appeared in the Spanish court after making the joke, "On my way to blow up the plane (I'm a member of the Taliban)." He has been accused of causing public disorder.

Verma shared the joke on Snapchat while travelling to Menorca with friends in 2022. Verma, who was 18 at the time, was arrested and spent two days in police custody before being released on bail.

Once he returned to the UK, he was first questioned by the British intelligence agencies MI5 and MI6, and only after that was he allowed to head back to his home in Orpington, Kent.

The UK authorities traced the message through Gatwick's Wi-Fi. They then immediately informed their Spanish counterparts while the flight was airborne. The Spanish Air Force deployed two F-18 jets, escorting the plane until its safe landing in Menorca.

Also Read

UK-Rwanda Plan Ruled as Legal: The Three Indian-Origin British Netas Behind It

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

According to media reports, Verma told a Madrid court on 22 January, "The intention was never to cause public distress or cause public harm."

Verma an Economics student studying at Bath University - said in the court that the message was "a joke in a private group setting".

"It was just sent to my friends I was travelling with on the day," he said.

Explaining why he sent that message, Verma said, "Since school, it's been a joke because of my features... It was just to make people laugh."

Verma is not facing terrorism charges or the prospect of imprisonment, he may be subjected to a fine of up to 22,500 Euros (Rs 20,35,145) if proven guilty. The Spanish defence ministry also seeks reimbursement of 95,000 Euros (Rs 85,92,835) in expenses, as reported in NDTV World.

What Did The Police Say?

Police told the court that they combed Verma's phone and, although they found that he had researched clashes between Pakistan and India and the possibilities of an Islamic State attack in that area, they did not find anything of interest that linked Mr Verma to jihadist radicalism, BBC reported.

Also Read

Wealthy Indian-Origin Couple, Teenage Daughter Found Dead Within US Mansion

alsoRead-img

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Spain   diaspora   British Indians 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×