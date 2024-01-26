Indian-Origin Student on Trial in Spanish Court For Joke About Blowing Up Flight

A joke by an Indian-origin British student has become very expensive for him. The student Aditya Verma, has appeared in the Spanish court after making the joke, "On my way to blow up the plane (I'm a member of the Taliban)." He has been accused of causing public disorder.

Verma shared the joke on Snapchat while travelling to Menorca with friends in 2022. Verma, who was 18 at the time, was arrested and spent two days in police custody before being released on bail.

Once he returned to the UK, he was first questioned by the British intelligence agencies MI5 and MI6, and only after that was he allowed to head back to his home in Orpington, Kent.

The UK authorities traced the message through Gatwick's Wi-Fi. They then immediately informed their Spanish counterparts while the flight was airborne. The Spanish Air Force deployed two F-18 jets, escorting the plane until its safe landing in Menorca.