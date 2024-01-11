Rajnath Singh in Britain: Are India-UK Defence Ties Heading for a Change?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to the United Kingdom (UK) earlier this week is part of a process aimed at revitalising the strategic and security ties between the two countries. He was accompanied by a delegation of senior officers of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Service Headquarters, the Department of Defence, and the Department of Defence Production. This was the first visit by an Indian defence minister to the UK in 22 years.

In the bilateral meeting with his counterpart Grant Shapps that took place on Tuesday, Singh took up a range of issues relating to defence, security, and cooperation with respect to enhancing their defence-industrial partnership. Following this, the two sides signed two agreements, one on a cadet exchange programme and the other a Letter of Arrangement between the DRDO and the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory to promote collaboration in R&D (Research and Development).