Wealthy Indian-Origin Couple, Teenage Daughter Found Dead Within US Mansion

An Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were found dead inside their mansion in the United States' Massachusetts on Thursday, 28 December.
The wealthy Kamal family, comprised of 57-year old Rakesh Kamal, his wife Teena, 54, and their 18-year-old daughter Ariana were found dead on Thursday evening, according to Norfolk District Attorney (DA) Michael Morrissey and reports said that a preliminary investigation points to a "deadly incident of domestic violence" without any outside involvement.
The family, who is originally from India, used to run a now-defunct education systems company called EduNova in the United States.
According to initial media reports, police received a phone call around 7:30 pm on Thursday evening from a relative of the family, who had arrived to check in on them after not hearing from them for days.
According to NDTV, the three members of the Kamal family were the only ones living in the mansion at the time of the incident, and according to officials, the Dover area, about 32 km from Boston was "a nice neighborhood, a safe community."
The Norfolk District Attorney refrained from commenting on the chain of events that led to the three deaths, but importantluy mentioned that a gun was found near Rakesh Kamal's body. They added that the DA will be able to give a definitive motive into the "terrible tragedy" and that a probe is underway.
The DA also refrained from commenting on whether the deaths were a suicide or murder until the medical examiner's reports arrive.
"All I can tell you is there was a gun on the premises, and it was apparent to all those that went in that all three members of the family were dead," Morrissey said.
The DA clarified that there had not been any previous police reports or domestic complaints connected to the home.
“Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party, but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence."
The family’s mansion, reportedly worth close to $5.5 million, was foreclosed in 2022, according to The Post, and reports say that the family were going through a rough financial period as well.
