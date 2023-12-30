Wealthy Indian-Origin Couple, Teenage Daughter Found Dead Within US Mansion

According to initial media reports, police received a phone call around 7:30 pm on Thursday evening from a relative of the family, who had arrived to check in on them after not hearing from them for days.

According to NDTV, the three members of the Kamal family were the only ones living in the mansion at the time of the incident, and according to officials, the Dover area, about 32 km from Boston was "a nice neighborhood, a safe community."