Snapchat Bitmoji Avatar Feature: How To Create and Edit Bitmoji; Check the Steps

Here is the step-by-step process you should follow to create your Bitmoji Avatar on Snapchat. Read till the end to know the details and then follow the process accordingly.

Step 1: Go to the Snapchat app on your phone and click on it.

Step 2: Click on the Profile icon available at the top to go to your Profile section.

Step 3: Scroll to find the option "Bitmoji" and then click on 'Create My Avatar'.

Step 4: Choose your avatar's skin tone and then personalize your Bitmoji avatar by selecting the hair, outfit, etc.

Step 5: Click on done and share it with your friends on Snapchat.