Indian-Origin COVID-19 Survivor in UK Says ‘Lucky to Be Alive’

“I almost died,’ recalls Indian-origin Ria Lakhani, still struggling to breathe normally, days after surviving a severe case of coronavirus that has killed over 7,000 people in the UK.

“It (breathing) used to be such a natural action but now I have to remember how to inhale and exhale,’ the BBC quoted her as saying from her home in north-west London.

In self-isolation, she still cannot hug her husband, or see her parents and siblings. She still wakes up at night struggling to breathe.

