COVID-19: UK PM Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital for Tests
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital for tests, ten days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Downing Street said. Johnson, 55, "continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” a spokesperson said on Sunday, 5 April.
Johnson had extended self-isolation as he gave an update on his health via social media on Friday, which should have marked the end of the stipulated seven-day self-isolation period after his COVID-19 diagnosis last week.
He said that he still has a temperature, one of the symptoms associated with coronavirus, and would therefore have to stay in isolation for longer.
"Although I'm feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, Johnson said in a new video message.
Johnson was last seen, still looking quite poorly, when he made a brief appearance at Downing Street on Thursday night to join the national clap for applause in appreciation of the hard work of National Health Service (NHS) workers on the frontline of the fight against the outbreak.
"Remember that incredible clapping again last night for our fantastic NHS. We're doing it to protect them and to save lives. Let's focus on doing everything we can. Stay at home folks, protect our NHS, save lives," he said.
