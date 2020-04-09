COVID-19: US Reports Nearly 2,000 Deaths; India Cases at 5,274

US has reported nearly 2,000 COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row, AFP reported quoting Johns Hopkins tracker.
Delhi government reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 8 April, raising the total number of cases in the capital to 669, reported ANI.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that it will be sealing several hotspots in 15 districts across the state from midnight to 15 April morning in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, ANI reports.
The total number of cases in the country stands at 5,274, including 4,717 actives cases. The death toll stands at 149 while 410 have recovered, according to the Health Ministry.
- Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has ordered deployment of ACP-rank officers at every quarantine centre
- A 61-year-old female patient from Udhampur, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away in Jammu on Wednesday
- One of the seven coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in Goa has recovered, said official on Wednesday
- The SC has asked the Centre to issue directions to approved labs for conducting COVID-19 tests free of cost
- Maharashtra and UP make wearing masks in public compulsory
- Several states have suggested an extension of the nationwide lockdown to contain the virus
US Reports Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 Deaths For Second Consecutive Day: Johns Hopkins Tracker
