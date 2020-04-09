COVID-19: US Reports Nearly 2,000 Deaths; India Cases at 5,274

US has reported nearly 2,000 COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row, AFP reported quoting Johns Hopkins tracker.

Delhi government reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 8 April, raising the total number of cases in the capital to 669, reported ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that it will be sealing several hotspots in 15 districts across the state from midnight to 15 April morning in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, ANI reports.

The total number of cases in the country stands at 5,274, including 4,717 actives cases. The death toll stands at 149 while 410 have recovered, according to the Health Ministry.