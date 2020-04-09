Pakistan Boycotts SAARC Video Conference on COVID-19 Strategy

Pakistan on Wednesday, 8 April, boycotted a video conference of trade officials from the SAARC countries, saying such meetings could only be effective if spearheaded by the group's secretariat instead of India.

The conference was convened to discuss the impact of coronavirus in the region and how the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) forum could come up with a common strategy.

In the virtual conference, the trade officials broadly agreed to identify new ways to "sustain and expand" the intra-regional trade to offset the huge economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic. The deliberations took place as a follow up to an India-initiated video conference of SAARC leaders on 15 March. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested in the conference that the member nations of the bloc should come together to jointly fight the pandemic.