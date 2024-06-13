'He Wanted to Serve India but He Died for Russia': Wife of Man Killed in Ukraine

Tejpal belonged to Palam Vihar in Amritsar, Punjab, where his father Pritpal Singh runs a grocery store.

Speaking to The Quint over phone, his wife Parminder said: "Tejpal was very knowledgeable and curious about a lot of things. He was 12th pass, and was eagerly looking for a job to sustain the family, but couldn't land one."

She said while earlier the Covid pandemic and the lockdown left Tejpal jobless, his dream to join the Army was also left shattered.

"He was very keen on joining the Indian Army, but he had reached age and could no longer apply."

Parminder met Tejpal in Cyprus in 2016, and the duo tied the knot in the following year.