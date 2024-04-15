2 Months On, Family of Indians 'Trapped' in Russia Visit MEA, Seek Help

Video Editor: Kriti Saxena & Nitin Bisht

"All we want is to bring our kids back soon... They've been stuck in the Russian Army for 2 months now," said Suman Kumari, mother of 20-year-old Harsh Kumar, who is amongst the seven Indian tourists who were "duped" into fighting the Russia-Ukraine War.

Suman and her family travelled all the way from Karnal to the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, on 12 April 2024.

Harsh's family, and that of three other tourists, which travelled from parts of Punjab and Haryana, urged the MEA yet again to rescue their kids.