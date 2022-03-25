India Abstains as UNGA Adopts Resolution Condemning Russia's Actions in Ukraine

He also added that the UN should contribute to the de-escalation of the conflict, facilitate immediate cessation of hostilities to promote dialogue and diplomacy, and bring together parties to find an immediate end to the suffering of people.

Emphasising that India was deeply concerned regarding the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Tirumurti said that several civilians had died and around 10 million people had been displaced from their homes in Ukraine.

"Women, children and (the) elderly are disproportionately affected by the prolonging of this conflict," Tirumurti said.

India's abstention on Thursday was the country's sixth in the UN regarding the Ukraine crisis. Five of the six abstentions were on resolutions sponsored by Western countries, whereas one was sponsored by Russia and its allies.

On Wednesday, 12 UN Security Council members, including India, had abstained from voting on a resolution by Russia on the Ukraine crisis.