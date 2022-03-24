ADVERTISEMENT
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Urges Global Protests Against Russia, Biden Reaches Belgium

Catch all the live updates on the Russian war on Ukraine here.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, 23 March.</p></div>
After a month of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on late Wednesday, 23 March, called on the world to "show your standing", and urged people to "come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities" to "say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters."

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels, Belgium for a series of summits, which could rally up to announce harsher sanctions against Russia.

As per North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), 7,000 to 15,000 Russians have been killed in a month of fighting in Ukraine, AP reported.

Snapshot

  • NATO accused China of providing political support to Russia over their invasion of Ukraine, and warned Beijing against materially aiding Moscow in their war effort

  • US and other Western countries assessed whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty (G20) major economies

  • Moscow and Kyiv exchanged the first prisoners of war on Tuesday, the human rights commissioner in Russia has said

  • Zelenskyy called on Pope Francis to mediate the ongoing conflict to help alleviate human suffering

  • Two "super powerful bombs" hit the port city of Mariupol on Tuesday amid ongoing rescue efforts

  • US President Joe Biden on Monday called India "somewhat shaky" on the Western sanctions punishing Russia

  • Biden has said that there are clear signs that Russia is considering using biological weapons against Ukraine

8:42 AM , 24 Mar
US President Biden Arrives in Brussels 

United States President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels for summits with European, G7, and NATO allies.

8:42 AM , 24 Mar

NATO Set To Provide ‘Additional Support’ to Ukraine: Secretary-General

NATO allies are set to agree on providing 'additional support' to Ukraine against nuclear and chemical threats, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was quoted by news agency AFP.

8:42 AM , 24 Mar
‘Make Yourselves Visible’: Zelenskyy Urges Global Protests Against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on late Wednesday, urged global protests against Russia.

He said in a video address, "From 24 March, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom and life, come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard."

Published: 24 Mar 2022, 8:42 AM IST
