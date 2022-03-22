India Is ‘Somewhat Shaky’ on Punishing Russia for Ukraine Invasion: Joe Biden
United States President Joe Biden on Monday, 21 March, stated that India was an exception among US' major allies, as it has been “somewhat shaky” regarding western sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
While speaking at the Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting, Biden said, “The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong – so has Australia – in terms of dealing with Vladimir Putin’s aggression.”
At a virtual Quad conference earlier this month, Australia, Japan, and the US had condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Indian prime minister had, however, spoken about the “need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy.”
Biden’s comments came in the wake of India also abstaining from key United Nations votes on the crisis. However, India has continued to ask for an “immediate cessation of violence”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had launched the country’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, stating Russia aimed "at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine."
