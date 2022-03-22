India Is ‘Somewhat Shaky’ on Punishing Russia for Ukraine Invasion: Joe Biden

United States President Joe Biden on Monday, 21 March, stated that India was an exception among US' major allies, as it has been “somewhat shaky” regarding western sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

While speaking at the Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting, Biden said, “The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong – so has Australia – in terms of dealing with Vladimir Putin’s aggression.”