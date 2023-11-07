In One Month, More Than 10,000 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Attacks on Gaza

It's been a month since Hamas entered Israel through Gaza, killing over 1,400 people and taking some 240 hostages. Since then, Israel has been carrying out airstrikes on Gaza.

In a statement on Monday, 6 November, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said the death toll has risen to at least 10,022 Palestinians, including 4,104 children , with many victims still trapped beneath the rubble and an Israeli siege drying up access to vital goods like fuel, food and electricity.

The number of those wounded since the 7 October start of the bombardment has risen to 25,408, a Health Ministry spokesperson said, adding that Israel had conducted 18 attacks in the past hours, killing 252 people.