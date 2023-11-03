ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation on Israel-Hamas War & False Claims From Kerala

Here are some of the viral pieces of misinformation that we debunked this week.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation on Israel-Hamas War & False Claims From Kerala
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

From false communal claims being shared with a video of an argument on a bus in Kerala to unrelated and altered visuals being linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict, here is a recap of five pieces of viral misinformation we debunked this week.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

1. False Claims About Jews Being Targeted in Kerala Blasts Go Viral on Social Media

After reports of explosions at a gathering of Jehovah's Witnesses on Sunday, 29 October in Kerala's Kalamassery emerged, some social media users shared posts claiming that the Jewish community was being targeted with the attack.

  • The claim came amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and a day after Kerala saw massive pro-Palestine rallies.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Altered by The Quint)

However, the claim has no basis in fact.

  • Jehovah's Witnesses are a sect of Christianity, not Judaism.

  • Manjusha Emmanuel, a member of the Jewish community in Ernakulam, told The Quint that there are no Jews settled in Kalamassery. She said that all people from the community lived in Ernakulam City and Kochi.

You can read our report here.

Also Read

Sachin Tendulkar's Statue Was Installed at Wankhede Stadium, Not Steve Smith's

Sachin Tendulkar's Statue Was Installed at Wankhede Stadium, Not Steve Smith's
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

2. Fact-Check: Photo of Child in Halloween Costume Shared as ‘Gazans Faking Deaths'

A photo showing a child using a smartphone while being wrapped in a white sheet has gone viral on social media, claiming that it shows Gazans faking deaths amid the Israel-Hamas war.

However, the photo dates back to October 2022, and shows a child wearing a costume for a Halloween competition in Thailand.

Read our fact-check here.

Also Read

Clip From Video Game Trailer Peddled as ‘Hamas Attack on Israeli Tank'

Clip From Video Game Trailer Peddled as ‘Hamas Attack on Israeli Tank'
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

3. Fact-Check: Incident of a Fight in Bus in Kerala Given a False Communal Spin

Social media users shared a video showing an argument between burqa-clad women and a woman dressed a saree, with a communal claim saying that it showed Muslim women in Kerala harassing a Hindu woman for getting on a bus without wearing a burqa.

The police denied any communal angle to the incident.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Quint found that the claim was false.

Police officials confirmed that there was no communal angle to the incident and that the argument was over the bus not stopping at the newly built bus stop outside the girls' college in Kerala's Kasargod.

You can read our fact-check here.

Also Read

Austria Airport Has a Desk For People Who Landed There Instead of Australia? No!

Austria Airport Has a Desk For People Who Landed There Instead of Australia? No!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

4. Old Video of Buddhist Convention in Chhattisgarh Shared as Recent

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, a video of Congress leader Hema Deshmukh attending a Buddhist convention has gone viral on social media.

In the video, attendees are heard taking a oath to "not believe in" and not worship in Hindu gods or goddesses.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

While this event did take place in Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, it is not a recent one and dates back to November 2022.

You can read our fact-check here.

Also Read

No, Jashodaben Modi Didn't Join Congress; Aaj Tak Screenshots are Fake!

No, Jashodaben Modi Didn't Join Congress; Aaj Tak Screenshots are Fake!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

5. This Video of Model Bella Hadid Expressing Support for Israel Is a Deepfake

A video showing model Bella Hadid expressing her support for Israel is going viral on the internet. It also shows Hadid apologising for her previous remarks supporting Palestine.

Hadid has not expressed support for Israel. This viral video is a deepfake.

(Photo: The Quint)

The audio has been altered using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to show Hadid expressing support for Israel. The original video could be traced back to 2018 and shows her talking about Lyme disease.

Read our fact-check here.

Also Read

Altered Image Peddled as Footballer Lionel Messi Carrying Israel's National Flag

Altered Image Peddled as Footballer Lionel Messi Carrying Israel's National Flag

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   WebQoof Recap 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×