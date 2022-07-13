Google Doodle Today: Celebrates Glorious Images by James Webb Space Telescope
The Google Doodle today, on 13 July 2022 features JWST which captured the first-ever infrared photo of the universe.
The Google Doodle on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 celebrates the first-ever deepest infrared photo of the universe taken by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) James Webb Space Telescope. The James Webb Space Telescope is also popularly known as the JWST or Webb Telescope. The deepest infrared photo of the universe taken by the James Webb Space Telescope operated by NASA is a scientific phenomenon and considered one of the biggest engineering feats of humanity.
It is important to note that the James Webb Space Telescope is the largest and most powerful telescope that has ever been launched into space. It is also believed to be the most complex infrared telescope to ever be present in space and the largest international space venture in history. It has been six months since the JWST took off.
As the JWST completes six months in space, NASA officially released Webb's first operational images that unveil new depths and galaxies.
The infrared photo of the universe that was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope was first shared by US President Joe Biden, who was full of awe.
James Webb Space Telescope: History
The James Webb Space Telescope or JWST is named after the second administrator of NASA, James E Webb. He was the leader of the Apollo missions that put the first humans on the moon.
The JWST was launched from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. It took off on 25 December 2021 and reached its orbit at 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, almost a month later.
The successful launch was carried out through a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).
Through the images from the JWST, astronomers will have the opportunity to study every phase of cosmic history spanning 13.5 billion years and the mysteries beyond our galaxy.
The James Webb Space Telescope will also help to explore whether we are alone in the universe and study the solar system extensively. It will hopefully open the doors to more scientific breakthroughs in the coming years.
On Wednesday, 13 July 2022, the Google Doodle features the first infrared photo of the universe captured by the JWST, it could be just the beginning of exploring further facts about space.
