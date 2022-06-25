Google Doodle Marks the 75th Anniversary of Anne Frank's 'Diary of a Young Girl'

Anne Frank was born on 12 June 1929 in Frankfurt, Germany, from where her family fled to Amsterdam, Netherlands to escape the increasing atrocities and violence faced by millions of minorities at the hands of the growing Nazi party.

However, Germany invaded Netherlands soon after the beginning of World War 2. Jewish people were targeted and had to go through imprisonment, execution, or forced relocation to inhumane concentration camps.

Just like millions of other Jews, Anne's family was forced to hide in a secret annex in her father’s office building to avoid persecution.