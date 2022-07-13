Happy Guru Purnima 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status

Guru Purnima is celebrated evey year to express our deep gratitude and regards to our Gurus (teachers). This year, Guru Purnima will be observed in India on Wednesday, 13 July 2022. The festival is of utmost imprtance to people of different faiths like Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism, etc. Guru Purnima is also called 'Vyasa Purnima' and the name has been kept after Ved Vyasa. Ved Vyasa was born in the month of Ashadha on purnima tithi and he is well known for writing the famous 'Mahabharata' and classifying the Vedas into 4 divisions – Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, Sam Veda, and Atharva Veda.