Eid ul Adha 2022: Date, Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status, Quotes, and Shayari

The special day of Eid-ul-Adha 2022 is almost here. It is the second major festival celebrated by Muslims all across the world after Eid al-Fitr. The festival of Eid-ul-Adha 2022 will be grandly celebrated on Sunday, 10 July 2022. It is also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakra Eid. Eid-ul-Adha is observed to celebrate Prophet Ibrahim and his son Ismael's love for Allah. It is a day to respect their sacrifice to Allah.

It is important to note that Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah which is the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims all over the globe celebrate this day with their friends and family. They understand the importance of sacrifice and pray to God for their well-being.