Eid ul Adha 2022: Date, Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status, Quotes, and Shayari
Eid ul Adha 2022: The festival of Eid ul Adha or Bakra Eid will be observed on Sunday, 10 July 2022.
The special day of Eid-ul-Adha 2022 is almost here. It is the second major festival celebrated by Muslims all across the world after Eid al-Fitr. The festival of Eid-ul-Adha 2022 will be grandly celebrated on Sunday, 10 July 2022. It is also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakra Eid. Eid-ul-Adha is observed to celebrate Prophet Ibrahim and his son Ismael's love for Allah. It is a day to respect their sacrifice to Allah.
It is important to note that Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah which is the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims all over the globe celebrate this day with their friends and family. They understand the importance of sacrifice and pray to God for their well-being.
Here are some quotes, wishes, and WhatsApp status greetings that you can share with your friends and family on the occasion of Eid ul Adha 2022.
Eid-ul-Adha 2022 Wishes
May Allah bless you and show you light on your way so that you can achieve success. Happy Eid-ul-Adha to you and your family.
On the special day of Eid-ul-Adha, I would like to pray for your happiness, prosperity and joy. May you have a great day filled with laughter and celebration.
It is the day of sacrifices and expressing our love for Allah. May the Lord bless you with the best always. May you achieve success and happiness in life. Happy Eid-ul-Adha to you and your loved ones.
The most important teaching of Eid ul Adha 2022 is the eradication of selfishness from people. May your life be filled with selfless deeds, happiness, fun and joy. Celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Adha 2022 grandly.
Eid-ul-Adha 2022 WhatsApp Status
